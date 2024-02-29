Missouri’s Bailey, Rowden and Hoskins among numerous speakers at tonight’s Boone County Lincoln Days

Missouri’s attorney general will keynote this evening’s Boone County Lincoln Days banquet in Columbia. It will take place at Midway Golf and Games, which is near I-70.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” last week and slammed Columbia’s new four-page LGBTQ ordinance, saying it violates people’s religious freedoms. General Bailey says local governments cannot deprioritize enforcement of Missouri state law.

Numerous other candidates will also speak tonight, including three candidates for Missouri secretary of state: Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia), State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) and Greene County clerk Shane Schoeller (R-Willard), a former Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem.

Dinner begins at 6:30 and the program starts at 7 pm. Midway Golf and Games celebrated the grand opening of Columbia’s new Toptracer golf facility in July. The facility also offers go-kart racing and miniature golf. There are also batting cages.