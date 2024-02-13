Missouri’s Quade, Carnahan headline tonight’s Boone County Democrats’ annual chili supper

Missouri Democratic Party chair and former congressman Russ Carnahan and the Missouri House’s top two Democrats will speak at this evening’s Boone County Democrats’ annual chili supper in Columbia. The party says this evening’s event is nearly sold out. Doors open at 5:30 at the Columbia Elks Lodge.

Missouri Democratic Party chair Carnahan, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) and House assistant Minority Floor Leader Richard Brown (D-Kansas City) are expected to discuss the party’s strategy for the March 23 presidential primary election. They’ll also discuss revitalizing the Democratic Party’s presence in Missouri and key 2024 initiative petitions.

Leader Quade is seeking Missouri’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination in August. Republicans have supermajorities in both the Missouri Senate and House and control every statewide office. The GOP controls the Missouri Senate 24-10 and the Missouri House 111-51. Democrats have been active in seeking more candidates to contest those offices.

Democrats have had success in urban and some suburban areas across Missouri. They currently have four of Boone County’s five Missouri House seats, and have three seats in traditionally Republican Springfield.