Columbia’s McKinney building task force continues to meet; multiple potential possibilities exist

Columbia’s Historic Preservation Commission heard a brief update Wednesday night about the McKinney building task force, which has been appointed.

The task force continues to meet. City manager De’Carlon Seewood has said that residents have a variety of views on what to do with the historic McKinney building on East Broadway downtown. Mr. Seewood has told 939 the Eagle that some want it to be a museum, while others envision a community center. Others want to see concerts and bands perform there.

The 15-member task force will make recommendations on the building’s future use. Columbia’s city council approved the $1.7 million purchase of the building in August. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe says the McKinney building has commemorated the social, educational, religious and civic life of Columbia’s African-American population for decades.

The building, which is on East Broadway between Second Missionary Baptist Church and Plaza Tire Service, was built in 1918. The ground floor has also hosted numerous shops over the years, including the Broadway drug store, the People’s drug store, the W.B. Smith Hatchery, and Foster’s Schwinn bicycles.