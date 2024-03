The candidate filing period for the 2024 elections later this year closed Tuesday with one big surprise in Boone County. Republican Chuck Basye jumped into the race to take on the Democrat Stephen Webber for the State Senate seat from Boone County. The incumbent Caleb Rowden is term-limited. Webber served Columbia in the state house from 2009-2016 and announced his bid for the Senate back in January of 2023. Basye, who is from Rocheport, was a state rep from 2015-2023.