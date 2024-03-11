(LISTEN): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey addresses beating near Hazelwood East high school on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

St. Louis television station KMOV reports a girl whose head was repeatedly slammed into the concrete street during a fight near Hazelwood East high school in north St. Louis County is in critical condition. News reports indicate a 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with assault, but is in juvenile custody. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) describes the attack as horrific, saying “this evil and compete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri or anywhere.” General Bailey tweeted this weekend that he’s praying for the injured girl, saying “the criminal should be charged and tried as an adult” and that if the victim dies, she should be charged with homicide. General Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that Missouri’s juvenile system must be reformed. He notes juveniles were allegedly involved in February’s mass shooting after the Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally, an incident that killed one and wounded 21 others. General Bailey tells listeners that in the past five years, the number of Missouri youth committed to the state Division of Youth Services (DYS) has plummeted and that DYS has had to close multiple facilities. He also addressed the southern border and Planned Parenthood during the “Wake Up” interview: