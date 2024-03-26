Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri House Speaker jumps into Secretary of State race.

Missouri’s House Speaker is now setting his sights on another higher office. Rep. Dean Plocher was running for Lt. Governor. Now he’s focusing on another statewide race … the Secretary of State’s seat. He made the announcement on KWOS’ Wake Up Mid – Missouri.

Plocher has been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. He’s accused of filing false expense reports for travel and working to get the House to use a private contractor to work outside the normal bidding process. The Committee has met with Plocher and his lawyers several times.

