Missouri lawmaker pushing anti-hazing bill working to address language concerns

A southern Missouri lawmaker who’s sponsoring anti-hazing legislation in Jefferson City tells 939 the Eagle that he’s looking at options to address concerns about his bill.

State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora), a Mizzou graduate, spoke to 939 the Eagle this weekend. While there is bipartisan support from committee members for the bill, some lawmakers in both parties do have language concerns and want the bill to be tweaked.

Representative Smith wants to prevent something like Danny Santulli’s alleged 2021 Columbia hazing incident from ever happening again. Danny Santulli’s family members say that he is blind and cannot talk, following the alleged October 2021 incident.

Representative Smith’s two-page House Bill 1443 would prevent someone from being convicted of hazing if they’re the first to call 911 or campus security to report a need for medical assistance. That person would have to stay on-scene, until police or other first responders arrive.