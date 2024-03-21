Listen to KWOS Live
Mizzou and Columbia-area first responders to hold drill today on/near campus

A drone view of Mizzou’s Jesse Hall in Columbia (2022 file photo courtesy of Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland)

Mizzou officials say you’ll see a heavy police, fire and first responder presence on the eastern edge of Mizzou’s campus this morning and today.

It’s all part of a drill for first responders, and Mizzou is alerting you so you know it’s not an actual emergency. UM System spokesman Christian Basi tells 939 the Eagle that the drill will start around 9 am and run through the early afternoon. The drill involved an emergency simulation at the Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research (LIDR). Columbia firefighters, MUPD, MU Health Care, Boone County Joint Communications and LIDR staff will be participating, along with other agencies.

The drill is being conducted in conjunction with the UM System Office of Emergency Management. The drill will involve an emergency simulation at the LIDR.

