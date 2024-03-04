NWS: Mid-Missouri could see damaging winds and hail tonight

Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton, Boonville and most of the 939 the Eagle listening area could see isolated large hail and damaging winds tonight.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle a cold front will be moving through the listening area, adding that any hail and damaging winds would likely be tonight from the 9 pm to midnight three-hour window. The tornado threat appears to be low.

Columbia recorded another record high on Sunday, reaching 81 degrees at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). The NWS in St. Louis says that breaks the previous 80 degree record set on March 3, 1983.