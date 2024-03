Four Corrections staffers are out of a job after the death of a 38-year-old inmate at Jefferson City Correctional Center.

Othel Moore died in December.

The Cole County Sheriff’s Department is handling an investigation.

His family members say he had complained of abuse for years in the prison system. They allege he was pepper – maced and left in a cell unattended.

Moore was serving 30-years from the early 2000’s for domestic assault, drug possession, and other charges.