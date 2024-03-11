Senior tax break will be on one Mid – Mo ballot

Voters in Boone County will see a ballot measure next month that would freeze property tax rates on homes owned by anyone who is 62 – or older. State Rep. Cheri Toalson – Reisch pushed for the ballot measure after Boone County Commissioners decided to let voters make the call. She says there’s a push at the Capitol to tweak the original bill …

Each Missouri county can move ahead and freeze rates for seniors without a vote. Opponents say the measure will hurt schools and fire districts that receive those tax dollars.