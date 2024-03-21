UPDATE: Columbia Walmart murder suspect makes first court appearance; working to obtain attorney

While Columbia Police have not released the name of the man who was shot to death on Monday evening in the busy Conley road Walmart parking lot, we learned what his initials are during Monday’s court hearing in the case.

939 the Eagle News was in Boone County Circuit Court for 25-year-old Issac Hollis’ initial arraignment. Judge Kimberly Shaw identified the victim only as DG in open court. It is unclear if DG’s family was in the courtroom. Hollis appeared in court via video from the Boone County jail wearing a grey jail jumpsuit. He display little emotion and tells Judge Shaw that he’s working to get an attorney.

The Columbia Police Department’s heavily-redacted three-page probable cause statement says “there were multiple people” in the Walmart parking lot when the killing happened and that an uninvolved vehicle was also struck by a bullet. It’s unclear if Hollis and the victim knew each other or if their altercation began in the parking lot. The victim was shot multiple times, according to court documents. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

CPD describes its investigation as ongoing, and they encourage anyone with information to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson has described Hollis in court filings as a flight risk.