Global warming? Climate change? Call it what you will. The Biden Administration is threatening U-S power plants to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 90 – percent by 2030 or be shut down. MU Professor Tony Lupo says if you want to talk about dangerous CO-2 emissions, blame China and India …

Lupo compares the President’s threats to force the coal – fired and natural gas plants off line as potentially dangerous to the economy as the shut downs during COVID.