Congressional candidate is no fan of one opponent

“Dr. Bob” wants Blaine Luetkemeyer’s job. Former State Senator Bob Onder ran against the retiring Congressman once before. Onder pulls no punches in calling out one of his opponents in the race …

Luetkemeyer came out and endorsed former Senator Schaefer. Onder was a long – time member of the senate’s Conservative Caucus. 7 – other GOP candidates are running in the 3rd District Congressional primary.