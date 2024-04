Congressman says a rocket attack on Israel only missed him by an hour

Congressman Mark Alford timed his return from a trip to Israel just right. He and Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison says if they’d stuck around longer they could have been at Ground Zero for a rocket attack …

16 – other congressmen made the trip. Alford says you can blame the Biden administration for freeing up $16-billion in seized Iranian assets that’s surely being used to fund the terror groups attacking Israel.