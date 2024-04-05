Former Jays coach ask for clemency for Death Row inmate

Legendary Jefferson City Jays football coach Pete Adkins is asking the Governor to spare one of his former players.

Brian Dorsey, who’s now 52, has his execution set for Tuesday. He was found guilty of shooting his cousin, Sarah Bonnie, and her husband, Ben in 2006 at their home in New Bloomfield. He was sentenced to death.

Dorsey played for Adkins in the 1980’s …

Groups of corrections officers have asked Parson to spare Dorsey, saying he’s been a model inmate. But family members say he should be executed.