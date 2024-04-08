(LISTEN): First public playing of Ronald Reagan’s 1952 commencement speech in Fulton is tomorrow

Historic William Woods University in mid-Missouri’s Fulton is inviting you to an event tomorrow (Tuesday) evening called “Reagan at the Woods.”

They recently found a recording of Reagan’s 1952 commencement speech at William Woods. Reagan, who was president of the Screen Actors Guild at the time, was in Fulton at that time filming a movie called “Kings Row.” William Woods University president Dr. Jeremy Moreland joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” President Moreland has heard Reagan’s 1952 speech and tells listeners it gave him chills.



“The invitation came to Mr. Reagan at the time, by way of an invitation from one of our trustees at that point. And our trustees just as they are today back then were a wonderful connection to the community and nation at large. And there was a personal connection between Raymond McCallister was the trustee’s name. You’ll recognize the name from some stations on-campus, and was a personal friend of Reagan’s from Eureka College I believe in Illinois,” Moreland says.

President Moreland tells listeners that Mr. Reagan’s address wasn’t partisan but rather outlines his vision for the nation at the time.

“We’re excited to have (former U-S) Senator Jim Talent to be coming back to campus and helping us celebrate this as well. He plays a role with the Reagan Foundation, the (Reagan Presidential) library. And we’re really just celebrating this moment in time, this important historic connection with an American president, I mean isn’t that remarkable? And to hear these early (1952) words,” says Moreland.

Mr. Reagan later became governor of California and served two terms as President: from 1981-1989. Tuesday night’s event begins at 6 at Dulany auditorium in Fulton. Former U.S. Sen. Jim Talent (R) chairs the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library national leadership council. The event is free but you’ll need to RSVP to William Woods spokesman John Fougere. Mr. Fougere’s e-mail address is john.fougere@williamwoods.edu.