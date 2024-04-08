(LISTEN): “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn discusses state budget and Plocher investigation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri House has approved a proposed $46.4 billion state operating budget, which now heads across the Rotunda to the Senate. It includes a 3.2 percent pay raise for Jefferson City’s approximately 14,000 state employees. It also contains $727 million to rebuild busy I-44, including placing six lanes in Springfield, Joplin and Rolla. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he doubts whether Senate Appropriations Committee chair Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) will even read the budget approved by the GOP-controlled House. Mr. Faughn predicts there will be changes in the budget. We also discussed the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres). Mr. Faughn predicts the committee’s investigation into Speaker Plocher will be wrapped up before the Legislature leaves Jefferson City this week. Faughn tells listeners that the committee “doesn’t have anything” and that Speaker Plocher filled out his expense reports incorrectly. Mr. Faughn also discussed Missouri’s GOP gubernatorial primary in August: