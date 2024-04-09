(LISTEN): Mizzou’s enrollment applications are at record-setting pace

The University of Missouri is ecstatic about a new career outcomes survey that shows more than 95 percent of recent Mizzou graduates found jobs, continued their education, joined the U.S. military or began volunteer service within six months of spring graduation.

Mizzou vice provost Dr. Jim Spain tells 939 the Eagle that Mizzou students feel prepared and equipped for life after college.



“And this is the third year in a row even coming through the pandemic our graduates were achieving over a 95 percent successful career outcome rate. And for us to come through the pandemic and now to continue to maintain this level of career success by our students graduating and getting started we’re just super-excited for our students,” Dr. Spain says.

Mizzou also says enrollment applications are at a record-setting pace, up 14 percent this year compared to 2023. Dr. Spain says Mizzou’s ability to demonstrate value to families and prospective students is showing in the number of students seeking to join the Mizzou family:

“That’s the promise of higher education, that students will come. They’re going to have a great educational experience and as a result of that they’re going to have the opportunity to follow a career path that they’re excited about,” says Dr. Spain.

Dr. Spain also says Mizzou is attracting higher-achieving students, with 35 percent of incoming students ranked in the top ten percent of their 2023 high school graduating class compared to 29 percent in 2017.