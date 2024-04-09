(LISTEN): NFIB Missouri director Brad Jones appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

NFIB Missouri director Brad Jones expects the state budget to dominate discussion and attention at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City during the next several weeks. Mr. Jones joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” and says he’s hopeful that NFIB priority legislation that establishes an Office of Entrepreneurship will pass. Jones tells listeners that bills from State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) and State Rep. Alex Riley (R-Springfield) creating that office are in good shape. He’s not optimistic about a major Missouri Works economic development bill from State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-Hannibal) that will be heard in committee tomorrow morning. Mr. Jones also tells listeners that his members have job openings that they can’t fill, and he slams California’s new minimum wage of $20 an hour for fast-food employees: