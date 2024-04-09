(LISTEN): William Woods expects even bigger numbers in fall, after largest freshman class in history

Historic William Woods University in mid-Missouri’s Fulton has had so much enrollment growth that they’re considering building a new residence hall.

William Woods president Dr. Jeremy Moreland says their fall class of 456 students was the largest in university history.



“We had 456 people start undergraduate degree programs with us, whether it’s an associate’s or bachelor’s, whether it’s on-campus or online. We had 298 students start with us as residential students on our campus which is our largest group since 1980, when we had 320,” President Moreland says.

He says William Woods will be adding football this fall for the first time in the school’s 154-year history. They’re currently in the process of building a new multi-sport athletic field to house football and soccer.

You can now earn a PhD in leadership from William Woods. A PhD is a Doctor of Philosophy degree. William Woods president Moreland touted the offering, during a recent interview with 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry:

“I think the biggest challenge that we have in this century is truly around leadership. When you think of any of the big issues that we have, usually it’s not about resources, it’s about how they’re allocated. Usually it’s not about the math, it’s about how it’s being leveraged,” President Moreland says.

He says enrollment for their “Woods Global” online learning program is also exploding. You can hear Fred Parry’s full interview with President Moreland here.