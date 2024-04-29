MU Health Care’s new urgent care on Jefferson City’s West Truman to open May 30

Columbia-based MU Health Care will be opening a new and larger urgent care in west Jefferson City in late May.

The new location will be in the 3500 block of West Truman Boulevard, near the Fairfield Inn and Suites. MU Health Care says the new facility will offer more space and additional services including on-site imaging, lab draw and more. It will open on Thursday May 30 and will be open seven days a week from 7:30 am until 7 pm to serve patients on a walk-in basis.

MU Health Care has closed its urgent care on Eastland drive. Its Edgewood drive urgent care in Jefferson City will remain open until May 29 to ensure continuity of services.