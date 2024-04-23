Listen to KWOS Live
Two candidates for higher office get ‘vocal’ in Perryville

A couple of Missouri elected officials tangled at Lincoln Days in Perryville. A video shows some expletives being exchanged between Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Senator Denny Hoskins. Senator Bill Eigel was nearby. He says it apparently happened when Ashcroft confronted Hoskins’s wife …

Eigel and Ashcroft are both running for Governor. Hoskins is in the race for Secretary of State. Ashcroft claims he never insulted Hoskins wife. Hoskins says his opponent in the Secretary’s race, State Rep. Adam Schwadron, posted the video to embarrass Hoskins.

