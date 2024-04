Missouri state troopers confirm one person has been killed in a plane crash near Southern Boone County’s Hartsburg.

Patrol spokesman Corporal Kyle Green tells 939 the Eagle that the crash involves a “small Cessna tight plane” and that it crashed in the Hartsburg area. The victim’s name hasn’t been released, pending notification of relatives. No other details are available.

Our news partner KMIZ reports firefighters and sheriff’s deputies are in the area and have part of Hart creek blocked off.