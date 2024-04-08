UPDATE: Missouri’s governor says Dorsey execution to proceed

Missouri’s governor says the state will carry out Tuesday evening’s scheduled execution of convicted mid-Missouri double killer Brian Dorsey.

Barring intervention from a federal judge or the U.S. Supreme Court, the 52-year-old Dorsey will be executed by lethal injection tonight after 6 pm at the state’s maximum-security prison in Bonne Terre.

Governor Parson notes Dorsey killed his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben on Christmas Eve 2006 in New Bloomfield, after they took him in when drug dealers were searching for him. Governor Parson has issued a statement, which reads in part, “Dorsey repaid them with cruelty, inhumane violence, and murder. The pain Dorsey brought to others can never be rectified, but carrying out Dorsey’s sentence according to Missouri law and the court’s order will deliver justice and provide closure.” Prosecutors say the victims were shot in the head with a shotgun execution-style, and the governor says Dorsey raped Sarah Bonnie’s corpse after she was killed.

Dorsey played football at Jefferson City high school for legendary coach Pete Adkins, who urged Governor Parson to block the execution. Dorsey’s supporters say he was on drugs at the time of the murders and that he is a model inmate and cuts the warden’s hair in Potosi.

The Missouri Catholic Conference, which opposes the death penalty, plans what they describe as a respectful protest at noon today outside Governor Parson’s Capitol office in Jefferson City