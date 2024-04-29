UPDATE: NWS says an EF-1 tornado hit mid-Missouri’s Tipton this weekend

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says there were no injuries from the EF-1 tornado that touched down late Saturday night near mid-Missouri’s Tipton.

The NWS in St. Louis says the tornado caused damage to both structures and trees, before dissipating about a minute later. The damage is along Alexander road. Meantime, parts of Columbia have seen two to three inches of rain in the past 84 hours, while areas to our north in mid-Missouri have seen more.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia has recorded 2.62 inches of rain. Some areas north of Columbia and in Audrain County have recorded four inches of rain in the past 84 hours. One 939 the Eagle listener in Paris reports receiving six inches of rain. Paris is located in Monroe County, north of Columbia.

The NWS says Jefferson City has seen about an inch-and-a-half of rain.