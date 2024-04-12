UPDATE: Southern Boone R-1 district says remaining home girls soccer games are being moved

While many soccer parents and families are complaining, the fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 school district in Ashland says none of the girls home soccer games will be canceled for the rest of the season, but moved to a different location.

The school district has posted a detailed nine-paragraph statement on its website, saying it was not a decision they made lightly and that their construction team and district administration have provided updates to the school board at regular meetings during the past six months. The district says all parties decided to begin the track project this spring when weather allowed.

Some Southern Boone R-1 parents are upset, and a Facebook post from Ashland resident Joy Ahern has had dozens of comments. Ms. Ahern is blaming Columbia-based Septagon Construction, writing that “it is absolutely unacceptable to disrupt soccer season because the school has a contractor that didn’t fulfill their obligations when they should have.” Ms. Ahern says Septagon has a history of poor performance in meeting deadlines.

Southern Boone R-1 patrons approved a $3-million bond issue in April 2022 to fund new artificial turf at the football and soccer field and to rebuild and resurface the track, which was more than 20 years old.