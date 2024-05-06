Listen to KWOS Live
Big Lots will close its Columbia store on Nifong

The Big Lots on south Columbia’s Nifong will be closing. You will notice signs in front of the store and on the road (May 5, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Columbia’s Big Lots in the Rock Bridge shopping center on Nifong is closing.

The store at 505 East Nifong has posted signs in front of its store and on Nifong, alerting motorists and shoppers about the closing. They’re offering 20 percent off. The signs indicate the only closing will be at this location, meaning Jefferson City’s store will stay open.

Big Lots is the second store in the Rock Bridge shopping center to close in the past five-and-a-half months. The popular Cyclebar closed the day before Thanksgiving.

