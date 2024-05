While Mother’s Day weekend was dry in Columbia, it’s been a wet month in Columbia and across mid-Missouri.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Mark Fuchs tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia has officially recorded 2.5 inches of rainfall so far this month. He says Jefferson City has recorded 1.7 inches of rain.

The rain has caused numerous roads to close in parts of mid-Missouri, including several in Cole County. Boone County also saw flooding in late April.