Filibusters are the rule of the day in the Missouri Senate

The Freedom Caucus is looking like a replay of 2021 when many of the same the conservative Senators jammed up work on the Federal Reimbursement Allowance and let time run out on the session. That forced lawmakers to come back for a Special Session to deal with the issue. On Wake Up Mid – Missouri, Senator Bill Eigel says his group still has their priorities ..

During this week’s filibuster Eigel says the Chamber has to pass I-P reform in order to get to the state budget.

By law, it has to be done by May 10th.