JCMO family gets some help after tree hits their home

A Good Samaritan is raising money to help repair a co-worker’s home that was damaged by this week’s storms.

Ronald Swanson says his gym manager at Capitol Kids, Melissa Church, had part of her home damaged after a tree fell on the Bald Hill Road house.

The falling tree just missed their son who was in bed.

There’s a Go Fund Me account set up for the Church family.