(LISTEN): Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kendrick discusses senior tax relief on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Boone County commissioners voted Thursday afternoon to approve a senior real estate tax relief program. The relief is for Boone County residents who own their homes and are at least 62 years old. 939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy covered Thursday’s Boone County Commission meeting, where commissioners voted to implement a program that would allow for a freeze on any annual increases. Commissioners excluded from the senior real estate tax relief program increases that would result from new voter-approved bond issues. State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) attended the commission meeting and criticized that exemption, saying that was not the intention of Missouri lawmakers. She also spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” on Thursday, saying commissioners were being deceptive. Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning to respond, saying it’s easy to make accusations but it’s hard to implement a complex system. Commissioner Kendrick tells listeners that Boone County is following the law and that Representative Toalson Reisch is making baseless accusations. He says he worries her accusations will scare seniors and prevent them from seeking tax relief. Commissioner Kendrick praises the bill sponsor in Jefferson City, State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville), who represents Platte County. Commissioner Kendrick says he’s found at least seven other counties, including Platte, that have made the exemption. Commissioner Kendrick emphasizes that Boone County is not alone in creating the exemption: