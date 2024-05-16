(LISTEN): Missouri Senate Majority Leader Cindi O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) discusses IP legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s nine Senate Democrats ended their 50-hour filibuster in Jefferson City on Wednesday, after State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) requested that the Senate send initiative petition legislation back to the Missouri House for a conference committee. The issue involves what Democrats call “ballot candy.” Both GOP-controlled chambers have passed initiative petition legislation that would require future proposed constitutional amendments to be approved by voters statewide and in five of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. But the House added language that would ask voters to ban non-citizens from voting and language involving foreign entities. Democrats say federal law already prohibits this. The clock is the biggest factor involving any legislation at this point. Missouri’s 2024 legislative session adjourns Friday evening at 6, per the state Constitution. Missouri Senate Majority Leader Cindi O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the IP reform legislation she supports is dead for this session. Senator O’Laughlin blasted the Senate Freedom Caucus during the interview, describing them as a disruptive force in the Senate. But she also criticized some of the initiative petitions that have been submitted over the past several years, saying they’re being pushed by progressive groups and George Soros. She notes Medicaid expansion and marijuana would not have been approved at the ballot box if the requirement were in place for passage as well in five of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. She says more weight should be given to rural Missouri areas, comparing it to the Electoral College at the federal level. While she’s frustrated by progressive groups, Leader O’Laughlin is also frustrated with the Senate Freedom Caucus in her own party, saying they’ve killed bills from senators in both parties. She says because of that, it’s almost impossible for a Senate Freedom Caucus member to get one of their bills passed. We also briefly discussed education during the interview, and Senator O’Laughlin tells listeners that she supports vouchers. She complains public schools have been taken over by progressive interests: