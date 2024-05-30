(LISTEN): State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) discusses senior property tax relief on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Boone County’s presiding commissioner tells 939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy that he expects Boone County to quickly implement newly-passed legislation that would allow homeowners ages 62 and older to get a freeze on increases to their real estate property taxes. Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick (D) says he expects commissioners to adopt the policy at today’s 1:30 meeting. State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville), who is challenging Boone County northern district commissioner Janet Thompson this fall, joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. Representative Toalson Reisch tells listeners that Boone County commissioners are deceiving voters, saying they’re not following the new law. She says commissioners didn’t expect the April ballot measure to pass. She also says she continues to collect signatures aiming for getting the issue on the November ballot. She says she has about 4,000 signatures but needs about 4,600 signatures. Presiding Commissioner Kendrick will join us live tomorrow (Friday) morning at 8:10 to respond to Representative Toalson Reisch’s comments and he’ll also have more details on today’s planned vote at 1:30: