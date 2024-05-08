Missouri’s governor signs education bill into law; Columbia’s Rowden pushed for it

Legislation allowing charter schools in Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and all Boone County school districts has been signed into law by Missouri’s governor.

It’s part of a large education bill that also increases salaries for teachers with a master’s degree and at least ten years of experience to a minimum of $48,000 per year by 2027. Senate Bill 727 and House Bill 2287 also permanently increases baseline teacher pay in Missouri to at least $40,000 per year. Governor Parson says it also increases funding for small schools.

CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood has criticized the bill due to the charter school provisions, telling 939 the Eagle in mid-March that the bill would cause teachers to be laid off and other cuts at CPS. Dr. Yearwood said CPS would take a $25-million hit from the bill. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) disputes that and has called Superintendent Yearwood’s comments ridiculous. Senator Rowden has said you can support CPS and believe that Columbia needs more choices for parents and kids.

The bill also increases state funding for early childhood education programs.