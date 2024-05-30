Listen to KWOS Live
MU Health Care’s new multi-million dollar Jefferson City urgent care opens Thursday

Jefferson City’s Capital Region Medical Center is visible from Highway 54 (2024 file photo courtesy of MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze)

Jefferson City-area residents have a brand-new option for urgent care services, starting this morning.

Columbia-based MU Health Care is opening its new multi-million dollar Truman Boulevard urgent care near Fairfield Inn and Suites this morning at 7:30.

MU Health Care chief executive officer Ric Ransom says the new urgent care location offers expanded space, service and hours to help meets the needs of the region. New services will include lab draw and imaging. MU Health Care has closed its Edgewood drive location. The new Truman Boulevard urgent care is open seven days a week from 7:30 am until 7 pm, serving patients on a walk-in basis.

Mr. Ransom also describes the investment as the latest example of how the integration of MU Health Care with Capital Region Medical Center is leading to increased access to care.

