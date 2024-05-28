Presidential Debate Watch Party with Lakeside Ashland

It’s a “Wake Up Family” Reunion! Join Randy Tobler, Stephanie Bell, and the rest of the Wake Up Mid-Missouri crew for a Presidential debate watch party at Lakeside Ashland on Thursday, June 27th! Bring your lawn chairs, your blankets, and your whole crew for an ultimate viewing experience on Lakeside Ashland’s movie theater-sized screen.

Admission is FREE and the concession stand will be open! Be sure to stop by early to mingle with some local candidates and to participate in some Wake Up shenanigans.

Seats are limited, so fill out the form below to claim your spot before it’s too late.

WHO: Wake Up Mid-Missouri and Lakeside Ashland

WHAT: A Biden v. Trump Presidential Debate Watch Party

WHERE: Lakeside Ashland (5900 E Log Providence Rd, Columbia, MO 65201)

WHEN: Thursday, June 27th 7-10p