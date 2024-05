Thunderstorms are in the forecast for this afternoon and evening

Our ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for this afternoon and evening ahead of the potential for severe thunderstorms.

Isolated storms could start popping up as early as about 3:00 p.m., and these storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

The main threat will be for a line of damaging winds between 60-70 mph that develops after sunset along the cold front.