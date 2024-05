Top Missouri senator says they’re probably done for the year

The Majority Leader of the Missouri Senate thinks it may be time for lawmakers to pack their bags and head home. Senator Cindy O’Laughlin feels initiative petition reform may now be a dead issue. And she points to session – long delaying tactics from Bill Eigel and the hyper – conservative Freedom Caucus …

Senators just came off a record breaking 50 – hour Democratic filibuster that stopped work on the issue.

Lawmakers wrap up the 2024 session Friday at 6-pm.