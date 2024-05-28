Two Cole County girls hurt in jet ski accident

Two teen girls were hurt Sunday after a crash between a wave runner and a pontoon boat at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers say the crash happened at 12:30 Sunday afternoon at the 2-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake.

Troopers reported the two girls were on a Wave runner when they went cut of the boat and were hit. Both of the girls were thrown off.

Both of the victims were 15 years old. The driver, from Jefferson City, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

The passenger, from Russellville, was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries.