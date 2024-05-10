UPDATE: Columbia hazing suspect pleads guilty to two misdemeanors in surprise development

There was a surprise development at the Boone County Courthouse in downtown Columbia Friday afternoon, when a Columbia hazing suspect pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, in exchange for two felony charges being dropped.

Boone County assistant prosecutor Nick Komoroski filed amended charges today against 22-year-old Ryan Delanty of Ballwin. Delanty had been charged with two class D felonies: hazing and second degree assault. The substitute filing, which is an amended complaint, replaced those two felony charges with two misdemeanors: hazing and supplying liquor to a minor. Delanty pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanors, and Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has scheduled sentencing for May 24 at 1:30 pm.

Prosecutor Komoroski told Judge Crane in open court that the plea agreement calls for Delanty to be sentenced to one year in jail, with six months in the Boone County jail and six months under house arrest.

The story has been profiled nationally on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and on “Dr. Phil”. The new court documents that Delanty pleaded guilty to say Santulli was hazed and that it involved vodka. Santulli’s family members say that he is blind and is unable to work or talk, due to the incident.

A 939 the Eagle reporter did not see Danny Santulli’s family in the courtroom. Today’s development means the May 21 jury trial will not happen. The jury in Delanty’s case was going to be selected in western Missouri’s Warrensburg and transported to Boone County, for the trial.

Judge Crane expects sentencing to take about an hour on May 24, and Delanty attorney Stephanie Howlett told the judge in open court there will be victim impact statements that day. She also expects Delanty to be taken into custody in the courtroom, after sentencing.