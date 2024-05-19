UPDATE: Columbia Police say 56-year-old man was shot to death outside of White Castle

Columbia Police describe their investigation into Friday afternoon’s deadly shooting outside White Castle as ongoing, and they’re asking anyone with information to call Columbia Crimestoppers.

The deadly incident happened during what CPD investigators describe as a disturbance. Columbia Police have identified the man who was shot and killed as 56-year-old Louis Hart of Columbia, who was pronounced dead at an area hospital from a gunshot wound. A second adult male was also struck by gunfire during the disturbance, and police say he was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. That person’s condition is unknown, and his name has not been released.

Columbia Police investigators say Hart and the other man “were shooting at each other,” citing information gathered on-scene. A motive for the shooting is unclear, and CPD’s investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.

939 the Eagle’s Cosmo took several photos of Friday’s crime scene after the shooting. One photo shows Columbia Police viewing possible shell casings on the ground, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the restaurant. Another photo taken by Cosmo shows a black truck about ready to be towed away by a driver from Columbia’s I-70 Towing. The photos show a Honda vehicle parked three spots away from the truck.