Zimmer Communications president says staff layoffs aren’t an option for our company

Plan on KWOS and 93-9 The Eagle staying ‘live and local’ for a long time. Corporately owned stations in Moberly, Farmington and elsewhere laid off their air staffs last week. Zimmer Communications President John Zimmer says that kind of move goes against everything his father Jerome Zimmer stood for when he started the company with one 250 – watt station in Dexter in the 1950’s …

John Zimmer and three of his brothers are still in the radio business in Mid – Missouri, Springfield, Joplin and other states.

