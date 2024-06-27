939 the Eagle’s presidential debate watch party is tonight at Lakeside Ashland

The first 2024 presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is tonight in Atlanta.

The debate begins at 8 pm central time and will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. There will not be a studio audience.

939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” will be hosting a presidential debate watch party tonight at Lakeside Ashland. Doors open at 7 pm, ahead of the 8 o’clock debate. You’re encouraged to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and view the debate on Lakeside Ashland’s movie theater-sized screen. Admission is free and the concession stand will be open.