A Mid – Missouri man is recovering after having to jump off a bridge to avoid an oncoming car

A man who was riding a bicycle ended up lying under the Loutre River bridge in Montgomery County for hours following a hit-and-run accident.

The man went over the railing on the bridge.

The victim told deputies that he was riding his bike on Highway 19 near Hermann. He had to jump over the railing when an SUV came at him. the car then drove off.

The man was found nearly 13 hours later when two people heard his calls for help.