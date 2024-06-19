Cause of death released in Tennessee drowning of M-U student

An autopsy done on a Mizzou fraternity member who died in Nashville had a high level of alcohol in his system when he drowned in the Cumberland River in March.

Riley Strain’s cause of death is listed as drowning and ethanol intoxication.

Strain had a blood alcohol content of 0.22 — nearly three times the legal limit. The toxicology tests detected THC in his system as well.

The University of Missouri Fiji House student went missing on March 8 after being thrown out of a Nashville bar. He was later discovered floating in the Cumberland River.