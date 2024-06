Columbia cops say their ‘tank’ may have saved lives

Columbia Police now say their armored car saved their officers from injuries after it was used in a standoff in Sturgeon. The barricaded suspect, Damon Linder, died after exchanging gunfire with officers during the hours – long standoff at a trailer park.

Police say their Bear Cat armored car was hit by numerous rifle rounds and was left with shot – out tires, a damaged windshield and multiple hits to the body of the vehicle.

It’s not clear if Linder was killed by police or if he shot himself.