Former Cole County Treasurer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

Services are set for a former Mid –Missouri lawmaker who drowned at the Lake earlier this week. 81 – year old Allen ‘Al’ Mueller was found floating in the Lake’s Spring Cove Tuesday. Mueller served in both the Missouri House and Senate. He was also a Public Service Commissioner and worked as the Cole County Treasurer. Mueller was former Marine Corps officer.

A Funeral Mass for Al Mueller is set for Friday June 28th at Immaculate Conception Church in Jefferson City.