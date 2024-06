Governor Mike Parson uses an appearance on KWOS ‘Wake Up Mid – Missouri’ to endorse some of his fellow Republicans …

Parson initially appointed then Senator and now gubernatorial candidate Mike Kehoe to the Lt. Governor’s job after Parson became Governor when Eric Greitens resigned. Andrew Bailey was appointed as Attorney General Eric Schmitt won his U-S Senate seat. Governor Parson also endorses Treasurer Vivek Malek who he appointed that job.

All three men are running for office this fall.