A Heat Advisory is in effect through tonight for almost all of Mid-Missouri as the heat index today could top 105.

The ABC – 17 Stormtrack Weather Center’s Weather Alert Day has been extended to Wednesday morning through 7:00 a.m. for the potential of severe storms that could bring damaging winds and quarter size hail.

Rain amounts could range from 1-2″. Areas along and north of Highway 50 are in a level 2 or ‘slight risk’ for severe storms overnight into early Wednesday morning.